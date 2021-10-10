Newton family gives back to the community after 6-year-old son was shot at school

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - One Newton family will never forget the terrifying moments when their 6-year-old son, Tylin Parker, was shot at school on September 30th.

Tylin’s family decided to give back to their community Saturday by hosting a BBQ at their home.

They said they wanted to show their appreciation after receiving an overwhelming amount of support for Tylin.

Tylin was shot in the leg at Newton Elementary in what Police said was an “accidental discharge” from another student’s backpack.

Tylin has been recovering at home after having surgery on his left leg.

His family said the community, sheriff’s department, Highway Patrol, and friends have been giving them an outpour of love and support ever since.

“They have been bringing gifts, they have been making donations, people have been very good to us. They have been coming by checking on us asking if we need them to do anything at all and so it was important to us because I feel like nobody has to be good to you, even though circumstances but people have been so good to us and they’re still being so good to us,” said Tylin’s mother, Antoinette Evans.

“We just appreciate everything everyone has done for us especially the Newton County Police Department and Sheriff Joedy Pennington. We just appreciate everything and continue to keep the prayers coming in because we need all the prayers, all the support that we can get,” said Tylin’s grandmother, Donna Burton.

Evans said Tylin is recovering well and is his happiest when he’s with family.

