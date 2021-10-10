Advertisement

Ole Miss Battles with Arkansas

Ole Miss VS Arkansas
Ole Miss VS Arkansas
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 12:15 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benita Garner, 41, faces numerous charges related to a wanted suspect.
Sumter Co. dispatcher charged with giving information to wanted person
Dawanna Budd, 53, charged with accessory after the fact to murder.
Mother of murder suspect charged
Shana Little, 25, is accused of setting her house on fire while she and her two children were...
Woman charged with setting house on fire with children inside
Mississippi mother, unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural...
Mississippi mother & unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural city
Some take offense at state fair attraction. Andy Gipson says there’s nothing offensive about it.
Some take offense at state fair attraction. Andy Gipson says there’s nothing offensive about it.

Latest News

Officials say many teachers say they don’t feel as safe when masks aren’t required, because...
Teachers unions say educators still split on masking in schools
Doctors want people to take the precautions of making sure they are vaccinated against both...
How to overcome both flu season and COVID-19 this year
Megan Todd said her father Jerry is recovering in a local hospital and in good spirits. Jerry...
Daughter of shooting victim visiting Cruisin’ the Coast speaks out
One of the buildings in question
Owners of long-abandoned Jackson buildings say pandemic issues delayed their revitalization efforts