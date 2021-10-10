Rain chances make a return for the work week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Expect mostly sunny skies throughout Sunday with temperatures warming into the mid-to-upper 80′s. We’ll stay dry overnight into Monday with temperatures in the mid 60′s. Monday will see an increase in cloud coverage with temperatures in the mid 80′s. A few passing showers are possible throughout the day, but most of us will remain dry. A cold front will make its way into the northwestern corner of the state, bumping rain chances up to scattered coverage for overnight Monday. Passing showers will stick around through Thursday with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80′s and lows in the mid 60′s. Friday night, another cold front will dip into the area and bump rain chances up and drop the temperatures into the upper 70′s for Saturday and Sunday.

