Sanders sparks Jackson State to 61-15 romp over Alabama A&M

Source: WLBT(WLBT)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NORMAL, Ala. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders passed for 249 yards and four touchdowns, Santee Marshall ran for 122 yards and two scores and James Houston IV set the tone as Jackson State romped to a 61-15 victory over Alabama A&M in Southwestern Athletic Conference play on Saturday.

Houston delivered the first score when he sacked Aqeel Glass — forcing a fumble that he returned 67 yards for a TD just 3:36 into the game. A 2-yard scoring run by JD Martin and Sanders’ 6-yard TD toss to Joshua Lanier had the Tigers (4-1, 2-0) leading 20-0 after one quarter. Glass pulled the Bulldogs (3-2, 1-2) within 20-7 with a 10-yard TD toss to Zabrian Moore, but Sanders put the game out of reach with a 37-yard scoring strike to Trevonte Rucker on the ensuing drive and a 12-yard TD toss to Warren Newman with 26 seconds left in the half for a 33-7 lead.

Sanders hit Malachi Wideman for a 20-yard score before scoring on a 29-yard run. Marshall’s 53-yard scoring run capped a 21-point third quarter for Jackson State. Sanders completed 17 of 24 passes as the Tigers piled up 496 yards on offense.

Glass completed 26 of 40 passes for 293 yards and two TDs. Odieu Hiliaire had 10 catches for 117 yards and a score. The Bulldogs rushed for only eight yards on 32 carries. Glass had 10 totes for minus-47 yards.

