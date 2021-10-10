Advertisement

UTEP defense grounds Southern Miss, rolls to 26-13 win

Breon Heyward scooped up a fumble and raced 53 yards for a touchdown to spark UTEP to a 26-13 win over Southern Mississippi on Saturday night.(WTOK Sports)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Breon Heyward scooped up a fumble and raced 53 yards for a touchdown to spark UTEP to a 26-13 win over Southern Mississippi on Saturday night.

Ronald Awatt ran for 159 yards and a touchdown and Jacob Cowing broke free for a 53-yard touchdown to give UTEP a 14-7 halftime advantage.

Jake Lange threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Jason Brownlee in the first quarter to get the Golden Eagles even at 7-7, but had the ball stripped early in the third quarter and Heyward converted to put the Miners up, 21-7.

Awatt had 18 carries and scored the game’s first touchdown on a 17-yard run five minutes into the game. Deion Hankins carried 13 times for 46 yards for UTEP (5-1, 2-0 Conference USA).

Lange was 20 of 31 for 239 yards passing and threw two touchdowns, but was picked off once and sacked five times. The Golden Eagles (1-5, 0-2) ran the ball 32 times but managed just 15 yards.

