Advertisement

UWA gets first program 6-0 start to the season after a big win over Shorter 44-7

Jack McDaniels sneaks into endzone and celebrates with teammates as Tigers go up 21-0.
Jack McDaniels sneaks into endzone and celebrates with teammates as Tigers go up 21-0.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 1:11 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME, Ga. (WTOK) - On Saturday the Tigers make program history with their first ever 6-0 start of the season and first 3-0 conference play start since 2017.

Senior quarterback Jack Mc Daniels threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns. He connected with his receivers 26 times. He leads the Tigers to a 44-7 victory over Shorter University.

The game would start slow but in the second quarter but McDaniels will find Bayley Blanchard on a 21-yard touchdown pass. Tigers take the lead 7-0.

UWA would win the ball back and McDaniels completes a 26-yard pass to Deyon Hill to set up Demetrius Battle for a 2-yard carry into the endzone. The Tigers head into the locker room up 14-0.

West Alabama works quickly to start the second half. A 37 yard kick return by Bry Webb sets the Tigers up with good field advantage. UWA gets back into the endzone and now leads 21-0.

Later in the third UWA leads 34-0 but the Hawks will connect with John Dietl for a 32-yard touchdown and give Shorter their first touchdown of the game.

In the fourth quarter the Tigers will extend their lead to 44-7 and finish the day at that. West Alabama wins their sixth straight game and improves their undefeated season 6-0.

UWA returns home for the first time in three weeks when they host top-10 ranked Valdosta State. Kickoff will begin at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benita Garner, 41, faces numerous charges related to a wanted suspect.
Sumter Co. dispatcher charged with giving information to wanted person
Dawanna Budd, 53, charged with accessory after the fact to murder.
Mother of murder suspect charged
Shana Little, 25, is accused of setting her house on fire while she and her two children were...
Woman charged with setting house on fire with children inside
Mississippi mother, unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural...
Mississippi mother & unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural city
Some take offense at state fair attraction. Andy Gipson says there’s nothing offensive about it.
Some take offense at state fair attraction. Andy Gipson says there’s nothing offensive about it.

Latest News

Lion defense celebrates fumble recovery to help lead EMCC to their 34-19 victory.
EMCC’s defense comes through in fourth quarter to carry Lions to victory after 7 turnovers in the game
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried throws against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first...
Fried sharp, Braves blank Brewers 3-0 to tie NLDS at 1-all
Myles Brooks returns an interception for a touchdown Saturday is SFA's 58-13 win over...
Johnson’s 2 TDs helps MVSU beat Bethune-Cookman 20-14
SOURCE: Alcorn State Athletics
Pringle with 2 TDs as Alcorn St. holds off Grambling 24-20