UWA gets first program 6-0 start to the season after a big win over Shorter 44-7

ROME, Ga. (WTOK) - On Saturday the Tigers make program history with their first ever 6-0 start of the season and first 3-0 conference play start since 2017.

Senior quarterback Jack Mc Daniels threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns. He connected with his receivers 26 times. He leads the Tigers to a 44-7 victory over Shorter University.

The game would start slow but in the second quarter but McDaniels will find Bayley Blanchard on a 21-yard touchdown pass. Tigers take the lead 7-0.

UWA would win the ball back and McDaniels completes a 26-yard pass to Deyon Hill to set up Demetrius Battle for a 2-yard carry into the endzone. The Tigers head into the locker room up 14-0.

West Alabama works quickly to start the second half. A 37 yard kick return by Bry Webb sets the Tigers up with good field advantage. UWA gets back into the endzone and now leads 21-0.

Later in the third UWA leads 34-0 but the Hawks will connect with John Dietl for a 32-yard touchdown and give Shorter their first touchdown of the game.

In the fourth quarter the Tigers will extend their lead to 44-7 and finish the day at that. West Alabama wins their sixth straight game and improves their undefeated season 6-0.

UWA returns home for the first time in three weeks when they host top-10 ranked Valdosta State. Kickoff will begin at 1 p.m.

