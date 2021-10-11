Advertisement

Alabama Coaching names five players of the week after Texas A&M game

The Aggies pulled off a huge upset victory against the then Number 1 ranked Crimson Tide.
By Shahji Adam
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WTOK) - The Alabama coaching staff named five players of the week after their game last Saturday in against Texas A&M. 

OFFENSE

Brian Robinson Jr.

  • Went over the 100-yard marker for a second straight week with 147 rushing yards on 24 carries
  • Averaged 6.1 yards per tote with a long of 24
  • Added four receptions for 60 yards, converting a Tide first down on three of his catches

Jameson Williams

  • Led all Alabama wideouts with 10 receptions for 146 yards and two touchdowns
  • Made an impact on nearly every catch, converting seven first downs and adding a two-point conversion to go with his two scores
  • Found the end zone from 29 and seven yards away
  • Added one rush for a gain of four yards

DEFENSE

DJ Dale

  • Played a key role in helping the Tide defensive front limit A&M to only 94 yards rushing
  • Totaled one tackle while sticking to his assignments along the line

SPECIAL TEAMS

Ja’Corey Brooks

  • Blocked an Aggie punt early in the third quarter that was returned for an Alabama touchdown
  • The score pulled the Tide to within seven coming out of the halftime break

Will Reichard

  • Contributed 12 points in the game thanks to three made field goals and a trio of extra points
  • Hit from 38, 26 and 22 yards on his three-point tries to keep Alabama within striking distance
  • Also recorded eight kickoffs for 484 yards and five touchbacks

