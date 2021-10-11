Alabama Coaching names five players of the week after Texas A&M game
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WTOK) - The Alabama coaching staff named five players of the week after their game last Saturday in against Texas A&M.
OFFENSE
Brian Robinson Jr.
- Went over the 100-yard marker for a second straight week with 147 rushing yards on 24 carries
- Averaged 6.1 yards per tote with a long of 24
- Added four receptions for 60 yards, converting a Tide first down on three of his catches
Jameson Williams
- Led all Alabama wideouts with 10 receptions for 146 yards and two touchdowns
- Made an impact on nearly every catch, converting seven first downs and adding a two-point conversion to go with his two scores
- Found the end zone from 29 and seven yards away
- Added one rush for a gain of four yards
DEFENSE
DJ Dale
- Played a key role in helping the Tide defensive front limit A&M to only 94 yards rushing
- Totaled one tackle while sticking to his assignments along the line
SPECIAL TEAMS
Ja’Corey Brooks
- Blocked an Aggie punt early in the third quarter that was returned for an Alabama touchdown
- The score pulled the Tide to within seven coming out of the halftime break
Will Reichard
- Contributed 12 points in the game thanks to three made field goals and a trio of extra points
- Hit from 38, 26 and 22 yards on his three-point tries to keep Alabama within striking distance
- Also recorded eight kickoffs for 484 yards and five touchbacks
