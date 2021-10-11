Alabama Coaching names five players of the week after Texas A&M game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WTOK) - The Alabama coaching staff named five players of the week after their game last Saturday in against Texas A&M.

OFFENSE

Brian Robinson Jr.

Added four receptions for 60 yards, converting a Tide first down on three of his catches

Averaged 6.1 yards per tote with a long of 24

Went over the 100-yard marker for a second straight week with 147 rushing yards on 24 carries

Jameson Williams

Led all Alabama wideouts with 10 receptions for 146 yards and two touchdowns

Made an impact on nearly every catch, converting seven first downs and adding a two-point conversion to go with his two scores

Found the end zone from 29 and seven yards away