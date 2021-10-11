Advertisement

Canned food drive begins for LOVE’s Kitchen

Canned food drive underway for LOVE's Kitchen
Canned food drive underway for LOVE's Kitchen(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Meridian insurance office has teamed up with a local non-profit to help feed the hungry in our community.

LOVE’s Kitchen and Ryan Lynch State Farm Insurance kicked off a canned food drive Monday that will help stock the shelves at Love’s Kitchen for the upcoming holidays. You can help by dropping off canned goods at State Farm on Poplar Springs Drive at North Hills or LOVE’s Kitchen on 18th Avenue.

”There’s so many less fortunate people out there than you and I,” said Wanda Myers of State Farm Insurance. “This is just a way of giving back to them. I just get personal satisfaction of helping other people. We are honored to help the less fortunate this holiday season and hope that this community will come out and help support us and help support a good opportunity.”

The canned goods campaign kicked off Monday and runs through November 24th.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the cars in the accident
Troopers investigate deadly crash near Meridian
An intimate meeting turned into an armed robbery at a home in Meridian, according to police.
Intimate meet up leads to armed robbery
Two people were arguing over which team was better, and the homeowner told them both to leave,...
Man dies in shooting over Alabama, Texas A&M football game
Benita Garner, 41, faces numerous charges related to a wanted suspect.
Sumter Co. dispatcher charged with giving information to wanted person
55th Avenue and 5th Street
Meridian home invasion under investigation

Latest News

InvestigateTV's Rachel DePompa takes a look at the market for trading cards.
Trading For Treasure: the pandemic creates a trading card boom
Kemper County's Plant Ratcliffe on Highway 493.
Controlled demolition goes as planned at Kemper plant
Benson Kipruto, of Kenya, breaks the tape to win the 125th Boston Marathon on Monday, Oct. 11,...
Kenyans Kipruto, Kipyogei sweep in Boston Marathon return
An 80-year-old woman was kidnapped Oct. 11 during a home invasion, then left in the trunk of...
80-year-old woman kidnapped, left in trunk