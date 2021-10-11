Canned food drive begins for LOVE’s Kitchen

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Meridian insurance office has teamed up with a local non-profit to help feed the hungry in our community.

LOVE’s Kitchen and Ryan Lynch State Farm Insurance kicked off a canned food drive Monday that will help stock the shelves at Love’s Kitchen for the upcoming holidays. You can help by dropping off canned goods at State Farm on Poplar Springs Drive at North Hills or LOVE’s Kitchen on 18th Avenue.

”There’s so many less fortunate people out there than you and I,” said Wanda Myers of State Farm Insurance. “This is just a way of giving back to them. I just get personal satisfaction of helping other people. We are honored to help the less fortunate this holiday season and hope that this community will come out and help support us and help support a good opportunity.”

The canned goods campaign kicked off Monday and runs through November 24th.

