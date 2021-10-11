COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,041 new cases reported Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The latest Mississippi State Department of Health report showed 1,041 new cases, 22 new deaths and 55 outbreaks at long-term care facilities as of October 10.

The MSDH states 9,833 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi since the pandemic started.

Click here to find county-by-county case numbers, deaths and LTC facility outbreaks. Vaccinations are available at multiple locations around the state. Find a provider near you. See local county vaccination totals below:

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.