COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,041 new cases reported Monday

By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The latest Mississippi State Department of Health report showed 1,041 new cases, 22 new deaths and 55 outbreaks at long-term care facilities as of October 10.

The MSDH states 9,833 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi since the pandemic started.

Click here to find county-by-county case numbers, deaths and LTC facility outbreaks. Vaccinations are available at multiple locations around the state. Find a provider near you. See local county vaccination totals below:

