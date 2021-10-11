Advertisement

Crimenet 10_11_21

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate John David Oliver.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate John David Oliver.

Oliver is a 43-year-old White male who stands approximately 6′ in height, weighing 180 pounds.

He is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he was originally convicted of the crime of possession of methamphetamine.

If you know where Toole can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

