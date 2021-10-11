Advertisement

Days of creation drive-thru held at local church

A local church held a days of creation drive where they educated the public of God’s creation...
A local church held a days of creation drive where they educated the public of God’s creation in the comfort of their car.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local church held a days of creation drive where they educated the public of God’s creation in the comfort of their car.

The 15th Avenue Baptist Church set up 7 tents with paintings that represent the creation of days in the bible. Organizers told the story of the verse for each day of creation. One painting took up to 30 hours to create due to the details in the image. The idea of this event came about when one member of the church had the desire to spread God’s love to the public.

“More people will learn about the days of creation from the beginning. They will be able to become more knowledgeable,” said Linda Chambers Event Organizer.

“What an awesome God we serve. He was the detailed man. For him to plan all this out, then we had to go mess it up, but he sent Jesus. If we repent, ask him to forgive us, then he’ll forgive all of our sins – past, present, and future,” said Janis Fox participant.

It was the church’s first time putting on this event. They said they would like to do it again in the future.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benita Garner, 41, faces numerous charges related to a wanted suspect.
Sumter Co. dispatcher charged with giving information to wanted person
Mississippi mother, unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural...
Mississippi mother & unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural city
Dawanna Budd, 53, charged with accessory after the fact to murder.
Mother of murder suspect charged
Joshua Black, 10-month-old
Family & friends attend funeral for infant whose body recently was pulled from Cross Lake
Mississippi student charged as an adult after allegedly stabbing teen in stomach with hunting...
Mississippi student charged as an adult after allegedly stabbing teen in stomach with hunting knife

Latest News

LaDarius Spivey is joined by members of local law enforcement to celebrate his 11th birthday.
First Responders: Sgt. LaDarius Spivey
Master storyteller holds workshop at Mississippi Children’s Museum - Meridian
Master storyteller holds workshop at Mississippi Children’s Museum - Meridian
One of the cars in the accident
Fatal car accident on Highway-39
688 solar panels are now installed on the backside of Northeast Middle School’s campus.
688 solar panels installed at local school