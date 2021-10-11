Days of creation drive-thru held at local church

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local church held a days of creation drive where they educated the public of God’s creation in the comfort of their car.

The 15th Avenue Baptist Church set up 7 tents with paintings that represent the creation of days in the bible. Organizers told the story of the verse for each day of creation. One painting took up to 30 hours to create due to the details in the image. The idea of this event came about when one member of the church had the desire to spread God’s love to the public.

“More people will learn about the days of creation from the beginning. They will be able to become more knowledgeable,” said Linda Chambers Event Organizer.

“What an awesome God we serve. He was the detailed man. For him to plan all this out, then we had to go mess it up, but he sent Jesus. If we repent, ask him to forgive us, then he’ll forgive all of our sins – past, present, and future,” said Janis Fox participant.

It was the church’s first time putting on this event. They said they would like to do it again in the future.

