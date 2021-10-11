Fatal car accident on Highway-39

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A rollover accident that included a truck and a car happened around three this afternoon that took the life of one person, the Lauderdale county coroner and Mississippi Highway Patrol confirmed.

The accident took place on highway-39N near John C Stennis Drive.

Debris covered both roads.

The driver of the truck was transported to a local hospital and is alive.

This is a developing story and we will keep you updated through the coming days.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.