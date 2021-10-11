Advertisement

Fatal car accident on Highway-39

One of the cars in the accident
One of the cars in the accident(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A rollover accident that included a truck and a car happened around three this afternoon that took the life of one person, the Lauderdale county coroner and Mississippi Highway Patrol confirmed.

The accident took place on highway-39N near John C Stennis Drive.

Debris covered both roads.

The driver of the truck was transported to a local hospital and is alive.

This is a developing story and we will keep you updated through the coming days.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benita Garner, 41, faces numerous charges related to a wanted suspect.
Sumter Co. dispatcher charged with giving information to wanted person
Mississippi mother, unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural...
Mississippi mother & unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural city
Dawanna Budd, 53, charged with accessory after the fact to murder.
Mother of murder suspect charged
Joshua Black, 10-month-old
Family & friends attend funeral for infant whose body recently was pulled from Cross Lake
Mississippi student charged as an adult after allegedly stabbing teen in stomach with hunting...
Mississippi student charged as an adult after allegedly stabbing teen in stomach with hunting knife

Latest News

LaDarius Spivey is joined by members of local law enforcement to celebrate his 11th birthday.
First Responders: Sgt. LaDarius Spivey
Master storyteller holds workshop at Mississippi Children’s Museum - Meridian
Master storyteller holds workshop at Mississippi Children’s Museum - Meridian
Many women postponed their mammogram screenings during the height of the pandemic.
Local clinic sees increase in women scheduling mammograms
Cruisin the Coast
Cruisin’ the Coast wraps up with big expectations for next year