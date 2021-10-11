Man dies after officer-involved shooting in Madison Co.
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Madison County deputies shot and killed a man Saturday morning in Madison County
According to Sheriff Randy Tucker, deputies were called to a domestic dispute between a man and a woman, near Highway 51 and Yandell Road.
The suspect fled the scene and came to a nearby shopping plaza, and officers then attempted to make an arrest.
According to Tucker, the suspect got out of his vehicle with a firearm, and a deputy fired shots.
Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland says 52-year-old Calvin Robinson was killed.
No deputies were injured in the exchange.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.