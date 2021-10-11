Advertisement

Man dies after officer-involved shooting in Madison Co.

Dozens of Madison County sheriff deputies are on the scene with crime scene tape around the...
Dozens of Madison County sheriff deputies are on the scene with crime scene tape around the area.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Madison County deputies shot and killed a man Saturday morning in Madison County

According to Sheriff Randy Tucker, deputies were called to a domestic dispute between a man and a woman, near Highway 51 and Yandell Road.

The suspect fled the scene and came to a nearby shopping plaza, and officers then attempted to make an arrest.

According to Tucker, the suspect got out of his vehicle with a firearm, and a deputy fired shots.

Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland says 52-year-old Calvin Robinson was killed.

No deputies were injured in the exchange.

