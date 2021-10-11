Advertisement

Man killed by deputies had drug, crime issues

Perry Lamar Stringfellow booking photo.
Perry Lamar Stringfellow booking photo.(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Perry Lamar Stringfellow, Jr., the man killed by Houston County deputies on Sunday, had previous run-ins with the law and a history of drug issues.

Deputies shot Stringfellow, 50, as he attempted to run them over with his vehicle during a burglary, Sheriff Donald Valenza said.

The officers feared for their lives and had no reasonable option other than shoot, the sheriff told WTVY News 4.

Charges Stringfellow has faced revealed in court records include:

Trafficking methamphetamine in 2011

Unlawful Manufacture of a Controlled Substance in 2011

Possession of a Controlled Substance in 2011

Possession of Marijuana 2020

Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement 2019

Reckless Endangerment 2019

Possession of a Controlled Substance 2019

Burglary 2018

Breaking Into a Vehicle 2018

Theft of Property 2011

Burglary 2011

Harassment 2010

Several traffic offenses

Valenza believes an independent investigation conducted by state agents will determine the shooting was justified.

Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd confirmed Stringfellow’s identity. He has lived in several east Alabama counties, including the Dothan area.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

One of the cars in the accident
Fatal car accident on Highway 39
Benita Garner, 41, faces numerous charges related to a wanted suspect.
Sumter Co. dispatcher charged with giving information to wanted person
Alabama coach Nick Saban calls to players during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college...
Texas A&M beats No. 1 Alabama 41-38 on last-play field goal
55th Avenue and 5th Street
Meridian home invasion under investigation
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper

Latest News

Benson Kipruto, of Kenya, breaks the tape to win the 125th Boston Marathon on Monday, Oct. 11,...
Kenyans Kipruto, Kipyogei sweep in Boston Marathon return
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 808K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
The latest Mississippi State Department of Health report showed 1,041 new cases, 22 new deaths...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,041 new cases reported Monday
Two people were arguing over which team was better, and the homeowner told them both to leave,...
Man dies in shooting over Alabama, Texas A&M football game
A home invasion is under investigation in Meridian
Woman attacked in Meridian home invasion