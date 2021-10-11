Advertisement

McDonald’s gives back to teachers

By Matt Robin
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -McDonald’s is giving back to the nation’s educators. The restaurant chain is thanking educators with a free breakfast Oct. 11-15.

“Educators have gone above and beyond and McDonald’s wants to recognize them the only way they can,” said company president, Joe Erlinger.

Teachers are able to pick from the Egg McMuffin, sausage biscuit, or the bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit. Every choice comes with hash browns and a medium coffee.

“A lot of educators have to get up really early. A lot of the teachers who teach a full day also drive the buses. So, it’s really nice to have that as a breakfast. A lot of times they eat that breakfast in the classroom too. So, any little breaks they can have or any little perks or things they can have on the side are really nice. But I think most teachers are just happy to be appreciated in that way and all of those little acts go a long way,” said Elizabeth Baldetti, student-teacher at Northeast Middle School.

McDonald’s is also starting the hashtag #thankyoumeal for anyone who wants to tell the story of how an educator has changed their life or made an impact.

