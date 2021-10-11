Advertisement

McDonald’s offers free breakfast to educators this week

Teachers, administrators and school staff are eligible for the 'thank you' meals.
Teachers, administrators and school staff are eligible for the 'thank you' meals.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starting Monday, teachers can get a little extra thanks with free breakfast from McDonald’s.

Teachers, administrators and school staff are eligible for the “thank you” meals. They just have to show their work identification.

They’ll receive hash browns and one of three sandwiches plus a free drink.

The promotion lasts all week long.

McDonald’s gave away 12 million free “thank you” meals to first responders and healthcare workers last year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the cars in the accident
Fatal car accident on Highway-39
Benita Garner, 41, faces numerous charges related to a wanted suspect.
Sumter Co. dispatcher charged with giving information to wanted person
Alabama coach Nick Saban calls to players during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college...
Texas A&M beats No. 1 Alabama 41-38 on last-play field goal
Tylin Parker's family said they wanted to give back to the Newton community after the support...
Newton family gives back to the community after 6-year-old son was shot at school
Mississippi mother, unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural...
Mississippi mother & unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural city

Latest News

A find in a Florida storage unit prompted a snarky Facebook post from the sheriff's department.
Sheriff says owner of $2 million in pot can get ‘all expenses paid staycation’
Canadian-born David Card of the University of California, Berkeley, was awarded half of the...
3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs
The elite men runners break from the starting line of the 125th Boston Marathon, Monday, Oct....
Boston Marathon begins after pandemic hiatus
Actor William Shatner betrays a bit of anxiousness Monday ahead of his planned space travel.
Shatner says he'll be happy when he's in space
Cleanup contractors unload collected oil in plastic bags, trying to stop further crude oil...
Southern California beach set to reopen after oil spill