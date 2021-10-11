Meridian home invasion under investigation
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 12:51 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police say a man kicked in the door of home on 55th Avenue Sunday afternoon around 3:30.
Police say a couple was at a home and a man was attacked and suffered minor injuries. MPD sad the suspect grabbed items, including a gaming system, from the house and ran away.
Officers said the intruder might have had a previous relationship with the woman at the house.
Meridian Police Department is investigating the disturbance.
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.