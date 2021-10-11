Meridian home invasion under investigation

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police say a man kicked in the door of home on 55th Avenue Sunday afternoon around 3:30.

Police say a couple was at a home and a man was attacked and suffered minor injuries. MPD sad the suspect grabbed items, including a gaming system, from the house and ran away.

Officers said the intruder might have had a previous relationship with the woman at the house.

Meridian Police Department is investigating the disturbance.

