Advertisement

Meridian home invasion under investigation

55th Avenue and 5th Street
55th Avenue and 5th Street(wtok)
By Matt Robin
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 12:51 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police say a man kicked in the door of home on 55th Avenue Sunday afternoon around 3:30.

Police say a couple was at a home and a man was attacked and suffered minor injuries. MPD sad the suspect grabbed items, including a gaming system, from the house and ran away.

Officers said the intruder might have had a previous relationship with the woman at the house.

Meridian Police Department is investigating the disturbance.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the cars in the accident
Fatal car accident on Highway-39
Benita Garner, 41, faces numerous charges related to a wanted suspect.
Sumter Co. dispatcher charged with giving information to wanted person
Mississippi mother, unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural...
Mississippi mother & unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural city
Dawanna Budd, 53, charged with accessory after the fact to murder.
Mother of murder suspect charged
Joshua Black, 10-month-old
Family & friends attend funeral for infant whose body recently was pulled from Cross Lake

Latest News

McDonald’s is giving back to teachers.
McDonald’s gives back to teachers
McDonald's Gives Back
McDonald's Gives back to Teachers
Creation Drive-thru
Drive-Thru Creation
Tigers beat North American University 80-0 to remain undefeated on the season.
UWA will induct 1971 football national championship class and more into Hall of Fame