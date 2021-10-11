Meridian police chief bans WTOK cameras from public meeting

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police Chief Deborah Young banned our news cameras from a public meeting at police headquarters Monday night.

Chief Young is holding a series of public “meet and greet” meetings this week and next week. The meetings are a chance for the new chief to introduce herself to the community. These meetings also give the public a chance to voice their concerns.

The chief told WTOK reporter Matt Robin she would allow him inside the public meeting, but would not let him record or document the meeting with his news camera.

Government-sponsored meetings are open to the public. The public, including journalists, are generally allowed to record those meetings.

“I think that the chief is going to be able to get the information that she needs from the suggestions, from the comments, from the issues that she can now be more aware of, so that she can do what she needs to do to truly curb the crime,” said Ward 5 Councilwoman Ty Bell Lindsey.

“We have a very accessible city government. We have very accessible department heads. So we need to take advantage of that. That’s a huge advantage that we in Meridian have that other cities don’t have. But if this gives an extra opportunity for people to realize that they can interact with people that can directly make a difference in their lives, then we are very blessed to have that,” said Brickhaus owner and Ward 5 resident Bill Arlinghaus.

Chief Young told us last week she’s very eager to meet people and hear what they have to say. The chief also said she plans on holding quarterly meetings.

We were also eager to record and document the chief’s first public meeting Monday night.

Young is Meridian’s first female police chief. She was sworn in September 3rd. Young replaced Chris Read after the council voted not to re-appoint him as chief.

