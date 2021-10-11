Funeral services for Mr. Rodger Dale Poole will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021 at Pine Forest Baptist Church, with Brother Andy May officiating. Interment rites will immediately follow the service in Pine Forest Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Poole, 78, of Collinsville passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Regency Hospital of Meridian surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Poole was a dedicated Christian and lifelong member of Pine Forest Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon for over fifty years; he also served on numerous other committees. Mr. Rodger retired from Clearspan Components after thirty years of service as the shipping and receiving foreman. He enjoyed being on his tractor, gardening, and riding his grandbabies on the ‘bota.’ Mr. Poole will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a simple man who was loved by all.

Mr. Poole is survived by his wife of 56 years, Joyce Poole; children, Cindi (Charles) Nicholson, Ronnie (Amy) Parker, and Vanessa (Jeff) Lee; grandchildren, Chasity (Josh) Doyle, Trey (Katie) Parker, Jake (Kirsten) Lee, Candace Davis, Zach Lee, Katie Parker, and Ashton Parker; eleven great-grandchildren; sister, Gwendolyn (Ricky) Williamson; and numerous other family members and friends.

Mr. Poole was preceded in death by his parents.

Pallbearers will be the deacons of Pine Forest Baptist Church. Zach Lee, Jake Lee, Ronnie Parker, Josh Doyle, Josiah Doyle, Candace Davis, and Jonathan Davis will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Instead of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Pine Forest Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. at Pine Forest Baptist Church.

