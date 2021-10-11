Mrs. Miriam Delores Clark
Miriam Delores Clark
Graveside Services for Mrs. Miriam Delores Clark will begin at 12:30 p.m. Friday, October 15, 2021 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Steve Mazzaferro officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
The Clark Family will receive guests from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 Noon at the funeral home.
Miriam Delores Hodges Clark was born on June 2, 1937, in Mississippi to Matthew & Mary
Elizabeth Hodges. Miriam passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Long Beach
Memorial Hospital in Long Beach, California.
She met and married J.T. Clark on January 30, 1954. To this union five (5) children were born:
Gerald Glenn (Cathy) Clark, Miranda Clark-Gonzalez, Mary Ruth Clark, Joseph Tyrone
(Earnestine) Clark, and Sheila Lynnette (Ray Earl) Larkin; 23 grandchildren, 32 great
grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.
She was quite a pioneer throughout her career and life. She initially began her career providing
domestic services in area homes, but quickly withdrew from that profession to pursue her desire
to help children.
She began employment with Newell Chapel C.M.E. Church Headstart in 1966 as a cook, but her
passion and love for children motivated her to attend Meridian Community College to earn her
GED, so she could be elevated to the position of teacher’s aide. She accomplished her goal and
was promoted to teacher’s aide at the church head start in 1970.
She diligently worked as a teacher for the same Headstart program for 38 years until she retired
in 2011, from what is now called the Charles Young, Sr. Child Development Learning HeadStart
Center. Her pioneering spirit motivated her to work together with Representative Charles L.
Young, Sr., to develop child learning curriculums during the beginning of the HeadStart program.
Many of the curriculums that she assisted with during those early stages are still used today.
A devoted Lutheran, she began her service at Good Sheperd Lutheran Church and continued her
membership with the Lutheran Church after Good Shepherd Lutheran Church merged with
Trinity Lutheran Church. A faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church, she was a member of
LWML and served as Sunday School Teacher and Sunday School Superintendent. She was also a member of the choir; she enjoyed expressing her love of music in worship.
No one was a stranger to Mrs. Clark, and despite her many responsibilities, she would still find
time to participate in the annual walks and fundraisers for Relay For Life and volunteer with the
Meridian Oncology Associates to assist cancer patients. Although she was diagnosed with breast
cancer in May 2005, she was 16-year cancer survivor who supported and counseled those who
struggled with cancer.
She was preceded in death by her parents (Matthew & Mary Elizabeth Hodges), her husband
(J.T. Clark), her sister (Josephine Griffin), and a grandson (Antonio Baker).
She leaves to cherish her memory: 5 children, Gerald (Cathy) Clark, Miranda Clark-Gonzalez,
Mary Ruth Clark, Joseph (Earnestine) Clark, Sheila (Ray Earl) Larkin, 23 grandchildren, 32
great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, family, and
friends.
Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721