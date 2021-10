Graveside Services for Mrs. Oradell Cole will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Simmons Ridge Cemetery, De Kalb. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Cole, 83 of San Antonio, TX who passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021 in San Antonio, TX. Viewing: Friday, October 15, 2021 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel, Meridian.

