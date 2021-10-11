Advertisement

A nice Columbus Day, but showers move in this evening

By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The start to your week looks unseasonably warm with highs today in the Mid-Upper 80s. If you have any special plans for Columbus day before 5PM, the weather will be very cooperative. However, showers will sneak into the forecast by this evening. Only spotty showers are possible around dinner time (7 PM), but a few additional showers move in by bedtime tonight(10 PM). So, make sure to carry an umbrella if you plan to be out-and-about tonight.

Showers will linger into Tuesday due to a stalled front in our area. The front will move north as a warm front by the evening, and this will bring back dry conditions along with keeping unseasonably warm temps in the forecast. Highs Wednesday - Friday will stay in the upper 80s. Rain will be hard to find until late Friday - Saturday morning. That’s when a strong cold front will cross our area. It’ll bring us rain, but moreso, it’ll knock our temps down a bit. For those who want cooler weather, this is the front you want to anticipate. In the wake of the front, highs will stay in the 70s and morning lows will falll back into the 50s just in time for your weekend “pumpkin patch” or “apple picking” plans.

