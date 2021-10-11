Reeves extends Mississippi’s state of emergency

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Gov. Tate Reeves has extended Mississippi’s state of emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic for an additional 30 days. He said he made the decision in coordination with State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney.

Reeves said the extension will allow the state to respond in any way necessary, including expanded access to telemedicine and leave other options open.

The governor again said there will be no lockdowns or statewide mandates.

