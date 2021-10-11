Showers possible through Tuesday as a cold front approaches

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A cold front will get close enough to us to increase the clouds and the chance for rain, but it won’t make it through our area to bring cooler weather with it.

Our Next 24 Hours

Clouds will steadily increase from west to east this evening. A few showers are possible after about 9 PM, especially in far northwestern areas around Louisville and Pearl River. The showers will increase across the area after midnight, but many areas will stay dry. The low temperature by morning will be near 69 degrees. Tuesday will be cloudy. Showers will be around, but again, we won’t all get rained on. The high temperature will be near 86 degrees. The showers will end, and the clouds will thin out starting around 6 PM.

Looking Ahead

The cold front will lift north and exit our area without moving through on Wednesday. We won’t get to feel the cooler air with this cold front. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy and unseasonably warm with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the upper 60s.

Our Next Rain Maker

Another cold front will arrive Friday night. Showers will increase again Friday night through Saturday morning. This cold front will make it through. It will clear the rain and clouds by Saturday afternoon or evening. The cooler air will invade East Mississippi and West Alabama this weekend.

A Rainy 2021

Maybe you feel like this year has been a rainy year. That feeling would be accurate. January 1 through the first ten days of October gives us 283 total days. Of those, rain has been reported at Meridian Regional Airport 140 days. That’s 49.5% -- NEARLY HALF -- of the days this year. The annual rainfall total through October 10 is 62.62 inches -- nearly eighteen inches above normal for this time of year.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.