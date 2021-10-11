Sideline View with Dale McKee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

If I were asked to describe the Ole Miss win over Arkansas, I would have to use the word “exasperating,” aptly stolen from one of my favorite high school football announcers, who stole it himself from Miss Marianne Magnolia, on the show Hee-Haw. And if I were asked to describe the Texas A&M win over Alabama, I would steal a boxing headline from October 1, 1975: “The Thrilla in College Station.”

Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1) and Arkansas usually play games that go down to the final play, and last Saturday was no exception. The Ole Miss defense made the play of the game as Arkansas attempted a 2-point conversion with one second to play. The Rebels defense stopped the Razorbacks offense, preserving the win. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, who gambled and lost on several fourth down plays against Alabama, came back strong this past Saturday converting four of his five fourth-down play calls. The game produced 14 touchdowns and almost 1,300 yards of offense between the teams. Expect another high scoring game this week when the Rebels, a 3-point favorite, travel to Tennessee (4-2, 2-1) Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. Mississippi State (3-2, 1-1) rested up this week and will host No. 5 Alabama (5-1, 2-1) this Saturday night at 6 p.m. Alabama is a 17-point favorite over the Bulldogs. The featured SEC contest will have Kentucky (6-0, 4-0) going to Georgia (6-0, 4-0).

Southern Mississippi fell to UTEP, 26-13, as they lost their fourth straight game. Jake Lange started his fist game and is the third starting quarterback for the Golden Eagles this season. Lange threw for 239 yards and a TD while Frank Gore Jr. gained 101 yards of all-purpose yards. This Saturday, USM (1-5, 0-2) will host UAB (4-2, 2-0) with a 2:30 p.m. kickoff.

SWAC

It was a good week for the three Mississippi SWAC teams as all won. Jackson State (4-1, 2-0) blew past Alabama A&M, 61-15, to climb into sole possession of first place in the Eastern Division of the SWAC. Alcorn (3-2, 2-0) whipped up on Grambling, 24-20, and is tied with Prairie View (3-0) for first place in the Western Division of the SWAC. Mississippi Valley (2-3, 1-1) won their second straight game with a fourth quarter comeback to down Bethune-Cookman, 20-14. This Saturday, Valley will host Alcorn and JSU entertains Alabama State.

Small College

It was not a good week for Delta State, Mississippi College and Millsaps as all fell in weekend action. DSU (2-4, 0-3) lost at Valdosta State, 55-0, and will try and rebound this Saturday against North Greenville. MC (2-3, 1-2) lost to West Georgia, 40-21, and will travel to Shorter this weekend. Millsaps (1-4) lost 49-21 to Berry College this past Saturday and will travel to Trinity this weekend. Belhaven (3-2) had the weekend off before hosting Sul Ross State this Saturday.

JUCO

Jones and East Mississippi both remained perfect in Mississippi JUCO play. Jones demolished Southwest, 55-6, while East Mississippi downed Northeast, 34-19. Other winners were Gulf Coast Hinds, Itawamba, Northwest and PRC. In two feature games this Thursday, Pearl River will host Jones in the 91st “Cat Fight” while East Mississippi will host Coahoma in a key North Division contest. Five Mississippi teams are ranked going into this week led by No. 2 Jones, No.4 East Mississippi, No. 9 Gulf Coast, No. 13 Northwest and No. 19 Hinds.

Pros

The New Orleans Saints outlasted Washington, 33-22, to improve to 3-2. The Saints will have an open date before flying to Seattle on Monday, October 25, for their next action. The Jacksonville Jaguars became the first NFL team since 1977 to lose 20 straight games as they fell to Tennessee.

MLB Playoffs

Major League Baseball is in the first round of the best three-of-five series. The American Playoffs have Boston and Tampa Bay with Houston and the Chicago White Sox in the other. The National League has Atlanta and Milwaukee and the Dodgers and San Francisco.

Dale is a Waynesboro resident who has been writing sports in Mississippi since 1973. Listen to Dale’s Brouhaha Sports Show with Marshall Wood on Tuesday and Friday at 6 p.m. on WABO FM 105.5 in the Waynesboro area. To listen to the broadcast on your computer or smart phone anywhere in the world go to Google Chrome, go to wabo105.com and click listen live. This week’s guest is former New York Met catcher Barry Lyons.

