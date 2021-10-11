Advertisement

Take a balloon to space for $50K

By CNN
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Now’s your chance to see the world’s greatest treasures from the edge of space.

Stratospheric ballooning company World View has opened reservations for its five-day adventures.

Eight passengers and two crew members will soar 100,000 feet for 6-12 hours at a time, but it costs $50,000 per seat.

The first commercial flights will fly above the Grand Canyon. They are scheduled to begin in early 2024.

Future locations include the Great Barrier Reef, the Serengeti, the Aurora Borealis, Amazonia, the Giza Pyramids and the Great Wall of China.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the cars in the accident
Fatal car accident on Highway 39
Benita Garner, 41, faces numerous charges related to a wanted suspect.
Sumter Co. dispatcher charged with giving information to wanted person
Alabama coach Nick Saban calls to players during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college...
Texas A&M beats No. 1 Alabama 41-38 on last-play field goal
Tylin Parker's family said they wanted to give back to the Newton community after the support...
Newton family gives back to the community after 6-year-old son was shot at school
Mississippi mother, unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural...
Mississippi mother & unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural city

Latest News

Travel woes continue to plague Southwest Airlines.
Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue into Monday
Eight passengers and two crew members will soar 100,000 feet for 6-12 hours at a time, but it...
Balloon company offering $50K tickets to space
The elite men runners break from the starting line of the 125th Boston Marathon, Monday, Oct....
Kipruto wins pandemic-delayed 125th Boston Marathon
Canadian-born David Card of the University of California, Berkeley, was awarded half of the...
3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs