UWA will induct 1971 football national championship class and more into Hall of Fame

By Sydney Wicker
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - The University of West Alabama Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2021 will honor Jana Fields (softball), Larry Lightfoot (football), former head football coach and director of athletics Bobby Wallace and the 1971 National Championship football team on Saturday.

The entire UWA football team class of 1971 class will be inducted into the University of West Alabama Athletics Hall of Fame to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the team’s national championship.

The Hall of Fame festivities will get going before kick off when the Tigers host conference rival Valdosta State. The 1971 team includes head coach Micky Andrews, Tony Holmes, Ken Hutcherson, Robbie James, coach Jim King, Larry Lightfoot, Herbie Malone, coach Buddy Nix, Jerry Pitts, Clemit Spruiell, Nels Strickland and Leo Wright.

Other inductee, Jana Fields played softball for the Tigers from 1994-1997 and was named two-time All-Gulf South Conference pitcher. She also held UWA’s single-season and career strikeout record when she finished her time with the Tigers.

Larry Lightfoot was a star running back for the Tigers from 1971-73 and was apart of the National championship team. He then was drafted by the New York Jets.

Bobby Wallace served as the head football coach and director of athletics at UWA. He ties the school record for most national championships with three.

