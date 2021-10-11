Advertisement

Voluntary recall issued for baby cereal for high levels of arsenic

Walmart has pulled the recalled products from its store shelves and blocked them online to...
Walmart has pulled the recalled products from its store shelves and blocked them online to prevent any sales.(FDA)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A voluntary recall has been issued for three lots of baby cereal made for Walmart.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, samples from Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal tested above the guidance for naturally occurring inorganic arsenic.

Test results for both the raw and finished products of the baby cereal were in compliance with the FDA’s guideline, but Maple Island Inc. is issuing this voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution.

So far, no illnesses have been reported in connection to this recall.

Walmart has pulled the recalled products from its store shelves and blocked them online to prevent any sales.

The specific Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal 8 oz lots being recalled were sold after April 5, 2021, and include:

  • Lot 21083 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of June 24, 2022
  • Lot 21084 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of June 25, 2022
  • Lot 21242 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of Nov. 30. 2022

The best if used by date and product code can be found in the bottom left corner on the back of the package.

If you have any of the recalled products, throw them away or return them to Walmart for a full refund. No other lots of baby cereal or Parent’s Choice products are affected by this recall.

Customers seeking additional information may call Maple Island Inc., Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central time at 1-800-369-1022 or contact the company by email at mailto:info@maple-island.com.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the cars in the accident
Fatal car accident on Highway 39
Benita Garner, 41, faces numerous charges related to a wanted suspect.
Sumter Co. dispatcher charged with giving information to wanted person
Alabama coach Nick Saban calls to players during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college...
Texas A&M beats No. 1 Alabama 41-38 on last-play field goal
Tylin Parker's family said they wanted to give back to the Newton community after the support...
Newton family gives back to the community after 6-year-old son was shot at school
Mississippi mother, unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural...
Mississippi mother & unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural city

Latest News

Eight passengers and two crew members will soar 100,000 feet for 6-12 hours at a time, but it...
Take a balloon to space for $50K
Travel woes continue to plague Southwest Airlines.
Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue into Monday
Eight passengers and two crew members will soar 100,000 feet for 6-12 hours at a time, but it...
Balloon company offering $50K tickets to space
The elite men runners break from the starting line of the 125th Boston Marathon, Monday, Oct....
Kipruto wins pandemic-delayed 125th Boston Marathon
Canadian-born David Card of the University of California, Berkeley, was awarded half of the...
3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs