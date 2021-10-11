Advertisement

Woman attacked in Meridian home invasion

2nd home invasion under investigation in the Queen City in less than 24 hours
A home invasion is under investigation in Meridian
A home invasion is under investigation in Meridian
By Pat Peterson
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A woman was attacked inside a house in Meridian Monday morning.

Meridian police say the assault happened just after ten o’clock in the 800 block of 37th Avenue. Police say a man who broke into the house was armed. Police say he also stole a weapon from inside the home.

This is a developing story. We’ll update this report with new information when it becomes available.

This is the second home invasion police are investigating in the Queen City in less than 24 hours. Police say a man kicked in the door of home on 55th Avenue Sunday afternoon. A man inside the house was hurt.

Police say the suspect stole a gaming system and other valuables and ran away. Officers say the intruder might have had a previous relationship with the woman at the house.

