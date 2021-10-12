Advertisement

4 shot, two dead in Meridian

Police investigating double homicide.
Police investigating double homicide.(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two men were shot to death at a home on the 2000 block of 17th St. in Meridian Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Coroner Clayton Cobler, said a child and another man were also shot and transported to local hospitals.

Police responded to the home around 3:15 pm after someone called 911 saying there was blood inside of a house on 17th St.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene trying to determine what exactly happened.

If you have any information about this crime you are asked to call Meridian Police Department or Crimestoppers at 855-485-TIPS.

