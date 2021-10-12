Advertisement

City of Laurel reaches highest sales tax revenue in city history

The City of Laurel earned a record-breaking $10 million dollars in sales tax revenue returns...
The City of Laurel earned a record-breaking $10 million dollars in sales tax revenue returns during FY 2021.(Source: WDAM)
By Caroline Wood
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Laurel received $10 million dollars back from the state in sales tax revenue during fiscal year 2021, according to Mayor Johnny Magee.

“We had the highest sales tax collection that we have had in the history of the City of Laurel,” Magee said.

We’re told May and June saw the highest numbers. Over $965,000 in sales tax revenue was collected during both of those months.

“People continue to shop, they continue to contribute to the economy and we appreciate it very much,” Magee said.

Magee says the record-high revenue numbers may help Laurel become a safer place.

“That $10 million is to equip and fund the police department,” Magee said. “This takes care of police, this takes care of fire, this takes care of buying fire trucks and police cars, things like that.”

Now 11 days into FY 2022, Magee says it’ll be more of the same when it comes to spending those funds.

“We want to continue to do some streets, we want to continue to have a fully-funded fire department and fully-funded police department and give them vehicles to travel in that they can get from one stop to the other without the vehicle breaking down,” Magee said.

Magee says the city set its budget for the next fiscal year at $10 million dollars.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An intimate meeting turned into an armed robbery at a home in Meridian, according to police.
Intimate meet up leads to armed robbery
An 80-year-old woman was kidnapped Oct. 11 during a home invasion, then left in the trunk of...
80-year-old woman kidnapped, left in trunk
One of the cars in the accident
Troopers investigate deadly crash near Meridian
Two people were arguing over which team was better, and the homeowner told them both to leave,...
Man dies in shooting over Alabama, Texas A&M football game
New Meridian Police Chief
Meridian police chief bans WTOK cameras from public meeting

Latest News

Barbara and Andy Parker are parents of murdered journalist Alison Parker. The family is asking...
Slain reporter’s father takes on Facebook over video of shooting death
23-year-old Latin Marie Hill and 23-year-old Myles Jared Butler
Funeral services set for young couple who died in October flooding
The Mississippi State Department of Health report showed 820 new cases, 41 new deaths and 57...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 820 new cases, 41 deaths reported Tuesday
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Gabby Petito’s autopsy results to be announced by Wyoming coroner
FILE - This photo shows a bottle of aspirin in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
Advice shifting on aspirin use for preventing heart attacks