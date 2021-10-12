City of Meridian Arrest Report October 12, 2021
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|SAMMY HOWARD
|1991
|HOMELESS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|RONNIE T COOKS
|1981
|8286 KYLES PL MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI REFUSAL
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|ALBERT K SANDERS
|1978
|2005 38TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|MYCHAEL SUCCESS
|1990
|HOMELESS
|INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|SHANNON EASTRIDGE
|1976
|6516 NORTH HILLS ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE X 2
|ENYA C PATTON
|1996
|327 54TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|ASSAULT ON A MINOR
|DANNY C WOOD
|1955
|815 33RD ST APT 311 MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|DAPHINE ROBINSON
|3900 50TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
PETIT LARCENY
|JAMILLIAN M BENAMON
|1990
|6565 HWY 21 N PRESTON, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|JOEIES L ROGERS
|1995
|3812 28TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|STALKING
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|STEVE ROBINSON
|1962
|3900 50TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|BILLY R COLLINS
|1975
|8037 B HWY 493 MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|MARICO L CARODINE
|1978
|10241 ROAD 2450 PHILADELPHIA, MS
|PETIT LARCENY
|JAMAAL L ROBERTS
|1997
|1119 14TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
|GREGORY W WARD
|1978
|314 23RD AVE S MERIDIAN, MS
|DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|ANTHONY J WEIR
|2001
|383 BRIARWOOD RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|TASCHA L GORDON
|1981
|1006 CHURCH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|SABRINA S BREWSTER
|1987
|1305 45TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
EMBEZZLEMENT
|DEVEN G VEGA
|1991
|200 NORTH HILLS ST APT 10C MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|CARLOS SMITH
|1988
|4028 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
TRESPASSING X 2
|CHRISTOPHER L EDWARDS
|1986
|1220 48TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI REFUSAL
|MATTHEW BUIE
|1986
|HOMELESS
|SHOPLIFTING
|JESSE ROSE
|1990
|387 HICKORY PL MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|CARTEZ K TURNER
|2001
|4916 22ND ST MERIDIAN, MS
|TRESPASSING LESS THAN LARCENY
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 7, 2021 at 6:00 AM to October 11, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
At 10:46 AM on October 8, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a strong arm robbery in the 1600 block of South Frontage Road. The victim stated she was assaulted and her phone was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
At 2:57 PM on October 10, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 400 block of 55th Avenue. The victim stated he was assaulted with a gun and property was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 10:22 AM on October 8, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2100 block of 14th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
At 5:54 AM on October 10, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4300 block of Highland Park Drive. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 8:01 AM on October 8, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an attempted residential burglary in the 4300 block of King Road.
At 10:16 PM on October 9, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2900 block of St Andrews Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 2:57 PM on October 10, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 400 block of 55th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 1:50 AM on October 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an attempted residential burglary in the 2900 block of Oak Drive. Entry was attempted through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 11 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 1:39 AM on October 10, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of 47th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.