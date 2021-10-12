City of Meridian Arrest Report October 12, 2021

Robbery

At 10:46 AM on October 8, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a strong arm robbery in the 1600 block of South Frontage Road. The victim stated she was assaulted and her phone was taken, the case is currently under investigation.

At 2:57 PM on October 10, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 400 block of 55th Avenue. The victim stated he was assaulted with a gun and property was taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 10:22 AM on October 8, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2100 block of 14th Street. The case is currently under investigation.

At 5:54 AM on October 10, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4300 block of Highland Park Drive. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 8:01 AM on October 8, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an attempted residential burglary in the 4300 block of King Road.

At 10:16 PM on October 9, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2900 block of St Andrews Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 2:57 PM on October 10, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 400 block of 55th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 1:50 AM on October 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an attempted residential burglary in the 2900 block of Oak Drive. Entry was attempted through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 11 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 1:39 AM on October 10, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of 47th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.