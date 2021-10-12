Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report October 12, 2021

By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
SAMMY HOWARD1991HOMELESSPUBLIC DRUNK
RONNIE T COOKS19818286 KYLES PL MERIDIAN, MSDUI REFUSAL
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ALBERT K SANDERS19782005 38TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
MYCHAEL SUCCESS1990HOMELESSINDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SHANNON EASTRIDGE19766516 NORTH HILLS ST MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE X 2
ENYA C PATTON1996327 54TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSASSAULT ON A MINOR
DANNY C WOOD1955815 33RD ST APT 311 MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
DAPHINE ROBINSON3900 50TH ST MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
PETIT LARCENY
JAMILLIAN M BENAMON19906565 HWY 21 N PRESTON, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
JOEIES L ROGERS19953812 28TH ST MERIDIAN, MSSTALKING
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
STEVE ROBINSON19623900 50TH ST MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
BILLY R COLLINS19758037 B HWY 493 MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
MARICO L CARODINE197810241 ROAD 2450 PHILADELPHIA, MSPETIT LARCENY
JAMAAL L ROBERTS19971119 14TH ST MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
GREGORY W WARD1978314 23RD AVE S MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
ANTHONY J WEIR2001383 BRIARWOOD RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI
TASCHA L GORDON19811006 CHURCH AVE MERIDIAN, MSTELEPHONE HARASSMENT
SABRINA S BREWSTER19871305 45TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI
EMBEZZLEMENT
DEVEN G VEGA1991200 NORTH HILLS ST APT 10C MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
CARLOS SMITH19884028 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSMALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
TRESPASSING X 2
CHRISTOPHER L EDWARDS19861220 48TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI REFUSAL
MATTHEW BUIE1986HOMELESSSHOPLIFTING
JESSE ROSE1990387 HICKORY PL MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
CARTEZ K TURNER20014916 22ND ST MERIDIAN, MSTRESPASSING LESS THAN LARCENY

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 7, 2021 at 6:00 AM to October 11, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 10:46 AM on October 8, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a strong arm robbery in the 1600 block of South Frontage Road. The victim stated she was assaulted and her phone was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
At 2:57 PM on October 10, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 400 block of 55th Avenue. The victim stated he was assaulted with a gun and property was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 10:22 AM on October 8, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2100 block of 14th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
At 5:54 AM on October 10, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4300 block of Highland Park Drive. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 8:01 AM on October 8, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an attempted residential burglary in the 4300 block of King Road.
At 10:16 PM on October 9, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2900 block of St Andrews Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 2:57 PM on October 10, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 400 block of 55th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 1:50 AM on October 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an attempted residential burglary in the 2900 block of Oak Drive. Entry was attempted through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 11 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 1:39 AM on October 10, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of 47th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

