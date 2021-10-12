COVID-19 in Mississippi: 820 new cases, 41 deaths reported Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The latest Mississippi State Department of Health report showed 820 new cases, 41 new deaths and 57 outbreaks at long-term care facilities as of October 11.

The MSDH states 9,874 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi since the pandemic started.

Click here to find county-by-county case numbers, deaths and LTC facility outbreaks. Vaccinations are available at multiple locations around the state. Find a provider near you.

Here are vaccination numbers for east central Mississippi counties:

County People Receiving at Least One Dose % of Pop. Receiving at Least One Dose People Fully Vaccinated % of Total Pop. Fully Vaccinated Clarke 7,936 51% 7,015 45% Kemper 4,252 44% 3,879 40% Lauderdale 36,185 49% 32,460 44% Neshoba 9,083 31% 8,057 28% Newton 10,352 49% 9,308 44% Wayne 7,953 39% 6,937 34%

See county-by-county vaccination totals for the state below:

