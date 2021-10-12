COVID-19 in Mississippi: 820 new cases, 41 deaths reported Tuesday
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The latest Mississippi State Department of Health report showed 820 new cases, 41 new deaths and 57 outbreaks at long-term care facilities as of October 11.
The MSDH states 9,874 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi since the pandemic started.
Here are vaccination numbers for east central Mississippi counties:
|County
|People Receiving at Least One Dose
|% of Pop. Receiving at Least One Dose
|People Fully Vaccinated
|% of Total Pop. Fully Vaccinated
|Clarke
|7,936
|51%
|7,015
|45%
|Kemper
|4,252
|44%
|3,879
|40%
|Lauderdale
|36,185
|49%
|32,460
|44%
|Neshoba
|9,083
|31%
|8,057
|28%
|Newton
|10,352
|49%
|9,308
|44%
|Wayne
|7,953
|39%
|6,937
|34%
