COVID-19 in Mississippi: 820 new cases, 41 deaths reported Tuesday

The Mississippi State Department of Health report showed 820 new cases, 41 new deaths and 57 outbreaks at long-term care facilities, as of Oct. 12.(AP Newsroom)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The latest Mississippi State Department of Health report showed 820 new cases, 41 new deaths and 57 outbreaks at long-term care facilities as of October 11.

The MSDH states 9,874 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi since the pandemic started.

Click here to find county-by-county case numbers, deaths and LTC facility outbreaks. Vaccinations are available at multiple locations around the state. Find a provider near you.

Here are vaccination numbers for east central Mississippi counties:

CountyPeople Receiving at Least One Dose% of Pop. Receiving at Least One DosePeople Fully Vaccinated% of Total Pop. Fully Vaccinated
Clarke7,93651%7,01545%
Kemper4,25244%3,87940%
Lauderdale36,18549%32,46044%
Neshoba9,08331%8,05728%
Newton10,35249%9,30844%
Wayne7,95339%6,93734%

See county-by-county vaccination totals for the state below:

