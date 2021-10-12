Advertisement

Jon Gruden out as Las Vegas Raiders head coach

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden stands on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL...
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden stands on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas.(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WTOK) - Jon Gruden is out as Las Vegas Raiders, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Gruden informed his staff Monday that he plans to resign as the Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach. Pelissero further added that Gruden spoke with Raiders owner Mark Davis a short time ago to inform Davis of his decision.

The news comes just after a New York Times article showing Gruden used racist, misogynistic and homophobic language in numerous emails during a seven-year period while employed at ESPN.

