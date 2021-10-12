Man found shot to death early Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The death of a man was discovered early Tuesday morning in Meridian. Coroner Clayton Cobler said a man in his 50s was found shot to death near 16th Avenue and 22nd Street.

An investigation is underway but not many details were released.

If you have any information about this case, contact Meridian police or East Mississippi Crimestoppers at 855-483-8477.

