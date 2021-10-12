Advertisement

Man found shot to death early Tuesday

A man was found dead early Tuesday morning near 16th Avenue and 22nd Street.
A man was found dead early Tuesday morning near 16th Avenue and 22nd Street.(AP)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The death of a man was discovered early Tuesday morning in Meridian. Coroner Clayton Cobler said a man in his 50s was found shot to death near 16th Avenue and 22nd Street.

An investigation is underway but not many details were released.

If you have any information about this case, contact Meridian police or East Mississippi Crimestoppers at 855-483-8477.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An intimate meeting turned into an armed robbery at a home in Meridian, according to police.
Intimate meet up leads to armed robbery
An 80-year-old woman was kidnapped Oct. 11 during a home invasion, then left in the trunk of...
80-year-old woman kidnapped, left in trunk
One of the cars in the accident
Troopers investigate deadly crash near Meridian
Two people were arguing over which team was better, and the homeowner told them both to leave,...
Man dies in shooting over Alabama, Texas A&M football game
New Meridian Police Chief
Meridian police chief bans WTOK cameras from public meeting

Latest News

This Wednesday, June 18, 2014 file photo shows VUSE Digital Vapor Cigarette packaging during a...
FDA authorizes first e-cigarettes, cites benefit for smokers
Officers allow a police vehicle to pass under yellow crime scene tape on a street in front of...
3 employees killed in shooting at postal facility in Memphis
Abuse shelters struggling to adjust to major funding cuts
Abuse shelters struggling to adjust to major funding cuts
Barbara and Andy Parker are parents of murdered journalist Alison Parker. The family is asking...
Slain reporter’s father takes on Facebook over video of shooting death