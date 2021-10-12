The MAX hosts popular Night Market Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

It happens only twice a year. Earth’s Bounty comes to the MAX this Thursday for Night Market.

This community partnership with the MAX, the City of Meridian, Go Green Meridian, Earth’s Bounty and the Meridian Council for the Arts is a free event and is open to the public.

You’ll get a chance to browse vendor booths with products from local artists, artisans, bakers and more and enjoy food, beverages and live entertainment.

”The night market is a great combination between the Art Walk vendors and the Earth’s Bounty vendors,” said Craig Wilkes with the City of Meridian. " It’s a combination of food and art. It’s a great mix. You’ll see the regular vendors from Earth’s Bounty selling eggs, bread, baked goods, hopefully vegetables, plus some great art from people like Jane Cade. It’s a great event. It’s family friendly. Five to nine this Thursday.”

“Night Market is one of our favorite events we put on,” said Elizabeth Williams from the MAX. “We bring Earth’s Bounty down here. It’s a little bit different. It’s a great beer drinking environment. Live music. It’s great for the kids and it’s a good opportunity to support local artists and food vendors in your community.”

Things get kicked off at the MAX Thursday at 5:00 and will run through 9:00 p.m.

