More dry weather leads up to our next rain maker

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A dry couple of days will precede our next rain maker, which is on track to arrive overnight Friday and bring us rain through Saturday morning.

Tonight will come with partial clearing, but we’ll still have some passing clouds around. The low temperature by morning will be near 67 degrees. Tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy and unseasonably warm. The high temperature will be near 87 degrees.

Thursday won’t come with any significant change. Then on Friday, clouds will begin building during the day. We’ll still be warm with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. Rain will arrive Friday night. The early forecasts for the arrival indicate that while a few of us could see rain by the end of some of the high school football games, the rain will hold off for most areas until after the games. Rain will be most abundant after midnight and fall through Saturday morning.

That means this weekend starts dreary, but quick clearing on Saturday afternoon could mean a rapid return to sunshine. For most of the area, the rain will end around sunrise Saturday morning and most of the weekend will be salvageable. The big change to be aware of is a sharp drop in the temperatures. Afternoon highs will only be in the lower 70s. Morning lows will drop dramatically from lower 60s on Saturday morning to upper 40s for Sunday morning. Even amid slow warming, the fall-like chill will linger through at least Tuesday of next week. Longer-range forecasts suggest that cooler weather will hold through most of next week, but unseasonably warm weather could return the following week.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.