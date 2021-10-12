Advertisement

Mr. Michael Ray Ballard

By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mr. Michael Ray Ballard, age 64, of Meridian, Mississippi passed away Sunday, October 10 surrounded by his family.

Mr. Ballard started his trucking career at a young age working with his father, who had a mail route. Michael later began his career in the transportation industry and eventually owned his own truck as an owner-operator. Michael lived his life to the fullest and logged over 3,000,000 miles on the road. He worked hard to take care of and provide for his family. He might have missed many milestones with his family, but he knew working hard insured his family was taken care of.

Mr. Ballard is survived by his children, Tammany Michelle Ballard (Joseph), Michael Todd Ballard, and Austin James Ballard (Domily Gil); his grandsons, Brian Wayne McDaniel and Adrian Michael Ballard; his siblings, Daniel E. Ballard (Sharron), John Ballard, Joe D. Ballard, Keith Ballard (Sheila), and Janice Shirley; and his children’s mothers.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Linnie Rea Ballard.

Memorial contributions may be shared with your local humane society or animal shelter.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH: 601-693-8482 Fax: 601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

