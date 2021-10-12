Graveside services will be held at Meridian Memorial Park Cemetery, on Thursday, October 14,2021, at 10:00 a.m. A meal will follow at the home of Eddie and Nelda Speed.

Rita Faye Comans, age 75, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2021. She was born in San

Diego, California, to the late Howard and Thelma Speed. After Howard completed his militaryservice, the family returned to his hometown of Meridian, where Rita was raised.

Rita spent her career as a medical transcriptionist. She worked for Jeff Anderson RegionalMedical Center, Rush Foundation Hospital, and a multitude of private practice physicians overher 30 plus year career. Rita enjoyed being a medical transcriptionist. She enjoyed the fast paceand the intensity of a job that challenged her knowledge, accuracy, speed, and attention to detail.It was a career in which she greatly excelled.

Rita was a lifelong member of Lost Gap United Methodist Church. She spent countless hoursvolunteering, and working, at her beloved community church. One of Rita’s favorite activitieswas playing piano for church services, one she did for over 20 years.

Rita is survived by her children, Charles Michael “Mike” Booker (Leah), of Bowling Green, KY,and Danny Comans, of Meridian, MS; her grandson, Tyler “Ty” Booker (Stacey), of Quitman,MS; her granddaughters, Reily Booker and Livia Booker, of Bowling Green, KY, and CierraComans, of Meridian, MS; her brother, Eddie Speed (Nelda), of Meridian, MS; and her niece,Haley Speed Dec, of Seattle, WA. Rita was proceeded in death by her daughter, Stacey MichelleComans, and her husbands, Charles W. Booker and Jerry Comans.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Boston Children’s Hospital, forCongenital Heart Disease research. You can give at //bostonchildrens.org/givenow or makechecks payable to Boston Children’s Hospital, and mail them to Boston Children’s HospitalTrust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215-5301.

Milling Funeral Home of Union in charge of the arrangements.

