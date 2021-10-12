Advertisement

Suspect in custody for kidnapping 80-year-old woman

Lamaurice Jenkins is charged with burglary, kidnapping of an 80-year-old woman and motor vehicle theft.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Officials arrested Lamaurice Jenkins for the kidnapping of an 80-year-old woman Monday.

Meridian police detectives said they took Jenkins into custody in connection with a home invasion on 19th Court. The woman was forced into her car and later put in the trunk.

He is being charged with burglary, kidnapping and motor vehicle theft. His bond was set at $1.3 million.

