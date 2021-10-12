Unseasonably warm through Friday, then a nice cool down

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

There’s a frontal boundary just north of our area, and its presence could help to trigger some spotty showers. Otherwise, there will be a mix of clouds and sun today with highs remaining unseasonably warm into the Mid-Upper 80s (feeling like low 90s when the humidity is factored in). The front to our north will move farther away as a warm front, allowing for temps to remain above the average for the rest of the week. Highs Wednesday through Friday will reach the upper 80s (with heat indices in the 90s), and rain will be hard to find.

A strong cold front will cross our area overnight Friday into Saturday morning. It will bring rain while many of you are sleeping, but it will also bring a big dose of much cooler air to our area. Highs this weekend will stay in the low-mid 70s with mornings in the upper 40s and low 50s starting Sunday morning. So, if you’ve been longing for cooler weather... it is definitely on the way! As of now, it looks like we’ll get to enjoy dry/cool weather lasting into early next week.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.