Advertisement

Unseasonably warm through Friday, then a nice cool down

A fall cool down is on the way
A fall cool down is on the way(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

There’s a frontal boundary just north of our area, and its presence could help to trigger some spotty showers. Otherwise, there will be a mix of clouds and sun today with highs remaining unseasonably warm into the Mid-Upper 80s (feeling like low 90s when the humidity is factored in). The front to our north will move farther away as a warm front, allowing for temps to remain above the average for the rest of the week. Highs Wednesday through Friday will reach the upper 80s (with heat indices in the 90s), and rain will be hard to find.

A strong cold front will cross our area overnight Friday into Saturday morning. It will bring rain while many of you are sleeping, but it will also bring a big dose of much cooler air to our area. Highs this weekend will stay in the low-mid 70s with mornings in the upper 40s and low 50s starting Sunday morning. So, if you’ve been longing for cooler weather... it is definitely on the way! As of now, it looks like we’ll get to enjoy dry/cool weather lasting into early next week.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An intimate meeting turned into an armed robbery at a home in Meridian, according to police.
Intimate meet up leads to armed robbery
An 80-year-old woman was kidnapped Oct. 11 during a home invasion, then left in the trunk of...
80-year-old woman kidnapped, left in trunk
One of the cars in the accident
Troopers investigate deadly crash near Meridian
Two people were arguing over which team was better, and the homeowner told them both to leave,...
Man dies in shooting over Alabama, Texas A&M football game
New Meridian Police Chief
Meridian police chief bans WTOK cameras from public meeting

Latest News

Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - October 12th, 2021
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - October 12th, 2021
Weather - October 11, 2021
Weather - October 11, 2021
A cold front will get close enough to bring a few showers, but it won't move through to bring...
Showers possible through Tuesday as a cold front approaches
Dry day, but evening showers are possible
A nice Columbus Day, but showers move in this evening