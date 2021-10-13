Bulldogs dominate in round one of MHSAA volleyball playoffs

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Round one of the Misssissippi High School Athletic Association girls volleyball state playoffs kicked off Tuesday night. Clarkdale hosted Franklin County in their first round of the playoffs.

Last year was Clarkdale’s first year with a volleyball team and there was no playoffs held, so this is the programs first year in the playoffs.

In the first set the Clarkdale Bulldogs won 25-13.

The second set was all Clarkdale as they took the set 25-7.

The Bulldogs finished off the sweep 25-11 in the third set. Which advances Clarkdale to the second round of the playoffs.

“It feels really good,” said head coach Stefanie Read. “The girls have worked really hard this year, the past two years they’ve worked really hard. This is our second year of playing and they’ve just been killing it.”

Clarkdale will turn around on Thursday to play Our Lady Academy at 6 p.m in the second round of the playoffs.

