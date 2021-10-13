City of Meridian Arrest Report October 13, 2021
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|TYRONSA NASH
|1978
|HOMELESS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|FERNANDO J RUFFIN
|1994
|107 71ST PL APT A79 MERIDIAN, MS
|STALKING
|MELISSA SHIVELY
|1978
|1944 22ND AVE HTS MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|DUSTIN CLARK
|1993
|115 ARTENZIE CLARK RD DALEVILLE, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|SAMMY DAVIS
|1991
|HOMELESS
|SHOPLIFTING
|ANTONIO D YOUNG
|1969
|3210 46TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|RONALD CARLBERG
|1956
|2231 39TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|ANTONIO D YOUNG
|1969
|3210 46TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|GREGORY D FORD
|1989
|128 PORTERVILLE ZION CHURCH RD PORTERVILLE, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|TONY JONES
|1989
|536 56TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC DRUNK
VIOILATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
|STEVEN R MOORE
|1983
|40 NORTHWOOD DR LOUISVILLE, MS
|DUI OTHER
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 11, 2021 at 6:00 AM to October 13, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 1:52 PM on October 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 3700 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 3:12 PM on October 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1900 block of Highway 19 North. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 5:48 PM on October 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2200 block of 44th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 8:25 AM on October 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1600 block of 29th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 15 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 9:30 AM on October 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Manning Street. One individual and one structure were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 11:34 PM on October 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of 28thStreet. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is under investigation.
At 9:03 PM on October 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of North Frontage Road. One structure was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.