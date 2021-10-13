City of Meridian Arrest Report October 13, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 1:52 PM on October 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 3700 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 3:12 PM on October 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1900 block of Highway 19 North. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 5:48 PM on October 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2200 block of 44th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 8:25 AM on October 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1600 block of 29th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 15 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 9:30 AM on October 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Manning Street. One individual and one structure were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 11:34 PM on October 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of 28thStreet. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is under investigation.

At 9:03 PM on October 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of North Frontage Road. One structure was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.