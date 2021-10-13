Advertisement

Freeman HR sends Braves to NLCS with 5-4 win over Brewers

Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (5) hits a single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the...
Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (5) hits a single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the sixth inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Freddie Freeman homered off Milwaukee closer Josh Hader with two outs in the eighth inning and the Atlanta Braves advanced to the NL Championship Series for the second year in a row, finishing off the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on Tuesday night.

The Braves won the best-of-five Division Series three games to one, advancing to face either the 107-win San Francisco Giants or the 106-win Los Angeles Dodgers with a trip to the World Series on the line.

The game was tied at 4 when the Brewers brought on Hader to make sure it stayed that way. The hard-throwing lefty struck out Eddie Rosario and Dansby Swanson, but he couldn’t get past the 2020 NL MVP.

Freeman caught up with an 84-mph slider, launching a 428-foot drive into the seats in left-center — only the fourth homer all season off Hader.

Freeman celebrated wildly on his way around the bases, and popped back out of the dugout for a curtain call as the crowd of 40,195 roared.

Will Smith pitched a scoreless ninth for his third straight save in the series, while Tyler Matzek claimed the win with a perfect eighth.

“Freddie! Freddie! Freddie!” the crowd chanted as the Braves celebrated in the center of the field.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An intimate meeting turned into an armed robbery at a home in Meridian, according to police.
Intimate meet up leads to armed robbery
An 80-year-old woman was kidnapped Oct. 11 during a home invasion, then left in the trunk of...
80-year-old woman kidnapped, left in trunk
One of the cars in the accident
Troopers investigate deadly crash near Meridian
Police investigating double homicide.
4 shot, three dead in Meridian
New Meridian Police Chief
Meridian police chief bans WTOK cameras from public meeting

Latest News

COURTESY: NCAA
MSU Women’s basketball coach Nikki McCray-Penson steps down to focus on health
Kicker Cody Parkey (2) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York...
REPORT: Saints kicker Cody Parkey placed on IR
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden stands on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL...
Jon Gruden out as Las Vegas Raiders head coach
USFL possibly returning to Birmingham