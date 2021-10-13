Hornets move to round two of MHSAA volleyball playoffs

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lake High school hosted Mize in the first round of the Mississippi High School Athletic Association volleyball playoffs Tuesday night.

The matches came close in each set but the Hornets were able to pull through.

In set one, Lake wins 25-23.

Into set two the Hornets win 25-22.

For the third set Mize comes away with the win 25-22.

And Lake is able to take control and win the fourth set 25-19.

Lake will now host round two of the playoffs on Thursday night. They play Sacred Heart at 6 p.m.

