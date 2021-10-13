It’s going to feel like late summer the rest of the week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We’re going to be in a pattern that’s supportive of unseasonably warm temps for the rest of the week. An upper-level ridge of high pressure will keep it feeling like late-summer instead of fall through Friday. Highs will reach the upper 80s each day, and the humidity will make it “feel-like” low 90s. Additional clouds may roll across the sky today, but rain isn’t expected. It’ll actually be rain-free for Thursday, also, but isolated showers sneak back into the forecast by Friday ahead of a cold front.

This front will cross late Friday heading into Saturday morning. It’ll bring showers & storms overnight, but the big story affiliated with this front will be the much cooler air it will bring. Highs will go from the upper 80s on Friday afternoon to highs only in the low-mid 70s by Saturday afternoon. Plus, Saturday will be breezy with winds gusting over 20mph (which may add an extra bite to the air).

So, get ready for a nice cool-down just in time for the weekend. You’ll need to pull out fall clothing for sure. It looks like we’ll take the cooler temps into the start of next week with rain-free conditions.

