EMCC Lions ready for Coahoma in regular-season home finale

Lions continue to be undefeated after their win last week during homecoming
By Shahji Adam
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - The EMCC Lions are getting ready to take on number 15 ranked Coahoma Tigers for their final home game of the season.

This will also be a special day as Thursday will mark the 10-year anniversary of the opening of EMCC’s Sullivan-Windham Field. The 2011 national championship football team will be recognized at halftime during the game and there will also be a pregame tailgate.

Lions have a short week this time after a 34-19 homecoming win over Northeast Mississippi to continue to be undefeated on the season.

The Lions come into this game with three players ranked in the top-five of statistics leaders nationally. Sophomore quarterback Jamari Jones is tied for fourth among NJCAA with 16 passing touchdowns on the season. Zias Perryman is tied for third nationally in rushing touchdowns with six

EMCC’s defense has really been a highlights reel as they have totaled 43 tackles behind the line, including 18 quarterback sacks. South Florida transfer Trey Laing and freshman defensive lineman Devonyal Lofton continue to share the lead with five quarterback sacks each.

Head Coach Buddy Stephens’ teams have not lost to the Coahoma Tigers in the dozen previous meetings between the teams dating back to the 2008 season (6-0 in Scooba & 6-0 in Clarksdale). With Thursday’s meeting set to mark the first time that both EMCC and Coahoma will have been ranked when facing one another on the gridiron, Stephens’ EMCC teams are 41-11 all-time versus nationally ranked opponents (19-5 at home; 16-6 on the road & 6-0 at neutral sites).

Thursday’s gridiron battle of nationally ranked MACCC North Division foes is slated for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Sullivan-Windham Field.

