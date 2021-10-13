Advertisement

Salvation Army requests $20,000 from Meridian City Council

The Salvation Army is requesting a donation of $20,000 from the Meridian City Council to help...
The Salvation Army is requesting a donation of $20,000 from the Meridian City Council to help continue community services.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Salvation Army is requesting a donation of $20,000 from the Meridian City Council to help continue community services.

The organization is planning to use the money for meals, clothing and household items for people in need and to help fund their programs. The council will vote on the request Tuesday, Oct. 19.

The Salvation Army has also made an offer and received a counter-offer on a new building to use as a community center.

“We’re trying to get approval to accept the counter-offer. It is within two miles of our previous building. But it is a 10,000 square foot facility that we will be revealing at a future date, where that is located,” said Lieutenant Tamara Robb.

The Salvation Army has been serving the Meridian community since 1902.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating double homicide.
4 shot, three dead in Meridian
Lamaurice Jenkins is charged with burglary, kidnapping of an 80-year-old woman and motor...
Suspect in custody for kidnapping 80-year-old woman
A man was found dead early Tuesday morning near 16th Avenue and 22nd Street.
Man found shot to death early Tuesday
Benita Garner, 41, faces numerous charges related to a wanted suspect.
Sumter Co. dispatcher charged with giving information to wanted person
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found

Latest News

Police at the scene after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Several...
Norway: Several killed, injured in bow and arrow attack
A financial plan can be a lifeboat to keep people afloat during economic chaos, according to...
Is the United States headed toward a recession?
Ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach, California, account for 40% of all shipping containers...
White House: Los Angeles port running 24/7 to ease shipping backlog
FILE - Amber Cox shovels snow from the porch roof at her home in Auburn, Maine, on March 8,...
Winter heating bills set to jump as inflation hits home