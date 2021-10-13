Salvation Army requests $20,000 from Meridian City Council

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Salvation Army is requesting a donation of $20,000 from the Meridian City Council to help continue community services.

The organization is planning to use the money for meals, clothing and household items for people in need and to help fund their programs. The council will vote on the request Tuesday, Oct. 19.

The Salvation Army has also made an offer and received a counter-offer on a new building to use as a community center.

“We’re trying to get approval to accept the counter-offer. It is within two miles of our previous building. But it is a 10,000 square foot facility that we will be revealing at a future date, where that is located,” said Lieutenant Tamara Robb.

The Salvation Army has been serving the Meridian community since 1902.

