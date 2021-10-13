Advertisement

Semi-truck driver injured after being ejected during rollover in Jones Co.

.
(Jones County Fire Council)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One man was injured after being ejected from his semi-truck in a rollover in Jones County Tuesday morning.

According to Jones County Fire Council public information officer Dana Bumgardner, Glade, M&M and Powers volunteer fire departments responded to the call of the rollover at Tucker’s Crossing Road and Currie Road at around 10:17 a.m.

Bumgardner said when the first units arrived, firefighters found a man ejected near the semi-truck, which was used to move house trailers.

.
(Jones County Fire Council)

Firefighters quickly started giving the driver emergency medical attention. He received serious injuries.

No other injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved.

