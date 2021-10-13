Advertisement

Southern Miss Faculty Senate composes resolution for vaccine mandate

The senate is now in charge of policy at Southern Miss. It will ultimately be up to the university or IHL to make a decision regarding vaccine policies.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Institutes of Higher Learning board recently voted against mandatory vaccines for Mississippi university students and staff by a vote of 9-2.

Now, the faculty senate at the University of Southern Mississippi is fighting to protect themselves and others.

The faculty senate proposed a resolution to the IHL and USM as to why they wanted to make this a requirement for everyone on campus.

A senate member released a statement to WDAM but asked to remain anonymous. The statement read:

Our Faculty Senate believes that a vaccine requirement--with exceptions allowed by law and policy--is the best long-term solution for ensuring the health of our university, for providing our students with the face-to-face educational experience that they want, and for protecting our state from a disease that has killed more than 700,000 Americans.

The senate is now in charge of policy at Southern Miss. It will ultimately be up to the university or IHL to make a decision regarding vaccine policies.

